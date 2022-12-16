Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,031,000.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

