Burt Wealth Advisors Has $10.16 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 428.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 786,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,021,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.