Burt Wealth Advisors Has $319,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

