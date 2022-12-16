Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $755,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

