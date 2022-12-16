Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFST. Stephens increased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $531.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

