Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 714 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,735. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

