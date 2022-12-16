Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 7,374 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $46.43. 53,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,013. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.