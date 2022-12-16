Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys Shares of 2,737 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,065. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

