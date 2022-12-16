Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 291,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

