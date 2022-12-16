Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 8,899 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 489,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 109,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

