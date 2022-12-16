BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,329,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 1,101,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYDDF. DZ Bank raised shares of BYD from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
BYD Stock Performance
Shares of BYDDF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. 84,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,430. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About BYD
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
