Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03), with a volume of 1136962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Byotrol Trading Up 10.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.81 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

