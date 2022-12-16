C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. 45,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

