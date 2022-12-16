C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 384,037 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 2,794,055 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

