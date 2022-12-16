C2C Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.9% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.33. 149,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.