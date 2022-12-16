C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 1.4 %

PYPL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

