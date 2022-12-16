Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 4,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period.

