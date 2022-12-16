Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

