Campbell Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238,569 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

