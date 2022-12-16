Campbell Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Science Applications International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

