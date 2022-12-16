Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$16.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$871.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.15. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$6.74 and a one year high of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$494.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 3.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

