Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $28.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

