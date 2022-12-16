Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by CIBC to “Underperform”

CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.32.

Shares of CM opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

