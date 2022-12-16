CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 1.4 %
CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 108,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About CanAlaska Uranium
