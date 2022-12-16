CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 1.4 %

CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 108,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

