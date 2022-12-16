Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 1,134 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $104.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

