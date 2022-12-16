Canandaigua National Corp Buys 1,526 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
