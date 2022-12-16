Canandaigua National Corp Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $346.25 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.03. The firm has a market cap of $332.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

