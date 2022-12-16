Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $266.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.98 and a 200 day moving average of $252.51. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

