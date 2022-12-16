Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $230.33 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.