Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 372 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average of $230.83. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

