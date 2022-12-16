Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $368.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.36. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

