Canandaigua National Corp Sells 180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

