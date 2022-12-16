Canandaigua National Corp Sells 561 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $212.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

