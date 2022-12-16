Canandaigua National Corp Sells 712 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 87,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 63,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.