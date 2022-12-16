Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 241,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,126,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $600.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
