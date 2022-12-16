Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 241,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,126,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $600.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.