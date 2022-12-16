Cardano (ADA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $204.89 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and $204.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.63 or 0.07298289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,481,197,414 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

