CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
MTBCP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.
CareCloud Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
