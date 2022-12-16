Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($175.79) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €154.00 ($162.11) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($205.26) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 5.3 %

AFX opened at €120.20 ($126.53) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a one year high of €188.50 ($198.42). The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.66.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

