Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VB stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average is $186.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

