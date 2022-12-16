Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

