Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

