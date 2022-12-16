Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 115,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,468. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $400.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

