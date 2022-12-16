Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARE stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 115,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,468. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $400.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.95.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
