Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 18.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CTRM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 667,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,503. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

