Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. 13,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $130.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

