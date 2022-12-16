CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $1,483,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CDW by 78.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 65.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.
CDW Trading Down 1.4 %
CDW Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Featured Articles
