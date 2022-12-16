Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 18.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

