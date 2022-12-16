Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.05 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

