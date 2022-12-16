Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 526,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cellectis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLLS remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of Cellectis
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
