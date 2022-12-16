Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 2801258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The company has a market cap of £4.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

