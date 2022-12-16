Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,493.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celularity by 632.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 165,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Celularity by 63.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Stock Down 3.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,944. Celularity has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

